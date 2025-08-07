403
Large group of migrants leave southeastern Mexico due to restrictive immigration measures
(MENAFN) A large group of migrants began a journey from the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas on Wednesday, heading toward Mexico City with hopes of building a new life there.
Faced with increasingly restrictive immigration measures in the United States, more migrants are beginning to view Mexico not just as a passage to the north but as a viable final destination.
According to reports, the group includes approximately 300 individuals, mainly from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. They set out from the city of Tapachula, a key point on the southern border near Guatemala that frequently serves as a gathering spot for migrants heading northward.
In contrast to past migrant caravans that typically aimed for the U.S. border, this group’s goal is the Mexican capital, reflecting a significant shift in migration trends. The change comes as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to enforce hardline policies against immigrants.
Gabriela Hernandez, who leads Casa Tochan, a migrant shelter in Mexico City, spoke about the evolving situation. “Because Trump has been decisive. Not only did he remove the CBP One app, but he also toughened the entire process of migrating legally. Obviously, those coming in that caravan can't return to their countries, which is why they see Mexico as an option. Besides, we already know -- even if it’s kept under wraps -- that Mexico has been accepting deportees from the United States who aren’t even Mexican. So Mexico ends up with both those being returned and those trying to arrive," she said.
The situation highlights the mounting challenges facing migrants across the region, as shifting policies continue to reshape their journeys and destinations.
