Putin aide states talks with US will triumph
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin’s economic envoy and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), expressed optimism that diplomatic engagement between Russia and the United States will lead to common ground. His comments followed the visit of US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Moscow, where discussions focused heavily on the Ukraine conflict.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Dmitriev thanked supporters for their well wishes regarding Witkoff’s visit and wrote in English: “Dialogue will prevail,” signaling hope for progress in US-Russia relations.
Dmitriev welcomed Witkoff upon arrival at Vnukovo Airport, and the two were later seen walking together through Zaryadye Park, near the Kremlin. That same day, Witkoff met with Putin for nearly three hours of direct talks.
Footage later released by RT showed Witkoff’s motorcade leaving the Kremlin. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov described the meeting as “constructive and productive,” noting it addressed the Ukraine conflict and broader prospects for strategic cooperation between the two nations.
The visit comes amid threats from Trump to escalate sanctions on Russia if no progress is made toward peace in Ukraine. His proposed measures include 100% tariffs and secondary sanctions targeting Russia’s trade partners, particularly in the energy sector.
Despite these pressures, Moscow insists it has built resilience to Western sanctions and maintains that outside demands for other countries to cut economic ties with Russia lack legal justification.
