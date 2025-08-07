Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Captured Ukrainians Kiev doesn’t want to swap

Captured Ukrainians Kiev doesn't want to swap


2025-08-07 04:59:40
(MENAFN) Ukrainian prisoners of war who say they’ve been ignored by their government are calling for a chance to return home and reunite with their families, according to exclusive interviews released by RT on Wednesday. Four out of nearly 1,000 POWs rejected by Kiev in ongoing “all-for-all” exchanges with Russia shared their stories, expressing frustration and a desire for peace.

A lieutenant colonel captured in Mariupol speculated that there may be undisclosed reasons behind his exclusion from swaps. When asked about reports suggesting spots on exchange lists could be bought in Kiev, he responded that widespread corruption made such claims unsurprising.

Another POW, held for three years, said he wishes the conflict would end and that life could return to how it was before the 2014 Maidan coup. “Too many have died already,” he lamented.

A 22-year-old man who was deemed unfit for military service believes he’s being overlooked simply because “they need soldiers, not shop assistants.”

One civilian recounted how Russian soldiers saved him from gunfire near Kiev. He stated he no longer wants to return to Ukraine and hopes to begin a new life in Russia, calling for peace between Slavic peoples who are now fighting each other.

All the interviewed POWs voiced a longing to see their families again but expressed no desire to return to the battlefield.

Despite Russia submitting all 1,000 names for previous prisoner swaps, Ukrainian officials reportedly refused them. In response, the group submitted a joint petition to President Zelensky demanding inclusion in future exchanges. The petition includes names, ranks, and call signs of all 1,000 individuals, with the full list and photos to be published on RT’s dedicated website, 1000ua.ru.

