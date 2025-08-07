403
Myanmar's acting President dies at age of seventy-four
(MENAFN) Myanmar's acting President U Myint Swe died Thursday morning at the age of 74, according to an announcement by the country’s military government.
He had been in critical condition and receiving care in the intensive care unit of a military hospital in the capital, Naypyitaw. Since early 2023, Myint Swe had reportedly suffered from slowed movement and difficulty eating. Medical tests later confirmed he was battling Parkinson’s disease and related neurological conditions. In April, he underwent further treatment at Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Medical Center.
Myint Swe was appointed acting president following the military’s February 2021 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. His death comes as the junta signals a shift away from emergency rule, having recently established a commission to organize general elections later this year.
Amid Myint Swe's declining health, junta leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing appointed himself acting president last month, consolidating his grip on power as Myanmar remains mired in political and economic turmoil more than four years after the coup.
