China Kicks Off Major Joint Air, Naval Exercises Near Taiwan

2025-08-07 04:31:36
(MENAFN) China initiated large-scale joint air and naval exercises surrounding Taiwan on Thursday, according to a statement from Taipei's Defense Ministry.

In a post on X, the ministry reported the presence of 47 Chinese military aircraft in the region as of 8:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT).

Out of the 47 aircraft from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), 32 breached the median line of the Taiwan Strait, penetrating Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern air defense identification zones. These maneuvers were part of coordinated air and sea training operations conducted in conjunction with vessels from the Chinese navy, the ministry said.

As of the time of reporting, Beijing had not officially responded or confirmed the drill activity.

China views Taiwan as a separatist territory. However, Taiwan maintains that it has been a sovereign nation since 1949 and firmly rejects Beijing’s territorial claims.

