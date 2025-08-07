External Blinds Market Analysis By Price, Operation Mode, Installation, End Use, Distribution Channel And Country 2021-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|230
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.15 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$20.22 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definitions
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculations
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid sources
1.4.2.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.1.7 Retailers
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Key news & initiatives
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Rising construction and urbanization
3.6.1.2 Protection from UV rays and weather conditions
3.6.1.3 Aesthetic appeal
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 high initial cost
3.6.2.2 Maintenance and durability concerns
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Consumer behavior analysis
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Roller blinds
5.3 Venetian blinds
5.4 Vertical blinds
5.5 Panel blinds
5.6 Corded blinds
5.7 Others (monsoon blinds, etc.)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Material, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Aluminum
6.3 Fabric
6.4 Vinyl
6.5 Wood
6.6 plastics
6.7 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Price 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Low
7.3 Medium
7.4 High
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Operation Mode 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Manual
8.3 Automatic
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Installation 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 New construction
9.3 Retro-fit
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Residential
10.3 Commercial
10.3.1 Hotels
10.3.2 Institutional
10.3.3 Corporate
10.3.4 Others
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Online
11.2.1 E-commerce
11.2.2 Company website
11.3 Offline
11.3.1 Supermarket/hypermarket
11.3.2 Specialty stores
11.3.3 Others (departmental stores, etc.)
Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 North America
12.2.1 United States
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 United Kingdom
12.3.2 Germany
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Russia
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 India
12.4.3 Japan
12.4.4 South Korea
12.4.5 Australia
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.2 Mexico
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 South Africa
12.6.2 Saudi Arabia
12.6.3 United Arab Emirates
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 Alulux
13.2 Brewster Home Fashions
13.4 Draper
13.5 Dooya
13.6 Griesser
13.7 Hunter Douglas
13.8 Lutron
13.9 Markilux
13.10 Renson
13.11 Rehau
13.12 Soltec
13.13 Somfy
13.14 Sunscreen
13.15 Warema
External Blinds Market
