Devastating helicopter crash kills ministries in Ghana

2025-08-07 03:52:00
(MENAFN) A devastating helicopter crash in Ghana on Wednesday claimed the lives of all eight individuals aboard, including two high-ranking government officials.

Among the victims were Defense Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed. Others who lost their lives included Samuel Sarpong, vice chair of the ruling National Democratic Congress; National Security Adviser Muniru Mohammed; and four crew members, according to statements from the Ghana Armed Forces.

Officials have described the incident as one of the most severe aviation tragedies the country has faced in over a decade. The military stated that the helicopter took off from Accra in the morning, headed toward the town of Obuasi in the Ashanti region, a well-known hub for gold mining. Contact with the aircraft was lost shortly after departure, and the wreckage was later located in the Adansi area of Ashanti.

An investigation has been initiated by the Ghanaian military to determine the cause of the crash.

President John Dramani Mahama responded by declaring a period of national mourning and directed that all national flags be flown at half-mast. In a televised address, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah stated that “the entire nation is in shock and mourning.”

The downed helicopter was identified as a Z-9 model, a Chinese-manufactured aircraft derived from the French Dauphin design. This type of helicopter is regularly used by Ghana’s armed forces for transport and patrol operations.

Photos circulating on social media show what appears to be burning wreckage scattered in a forested area near the crash site.

