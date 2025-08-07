403
Trump says Putin-Witkoff meeting was “great progress”
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has commended the outcome of a high-level meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American special envoy Steve Witkoff, describing the talks as “highly productive.”
In a message shared on Truth Social just hours after the meeting concluded, Trump stated that both nations are moving toward efforts aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He added that progress is expected “in the days and weeks to come.”
The talks, which reportedly lasted three hours, resulted in what Trump called “great progress.” He mentioned that he had already informed several of the U.S.'s European allies about the meeting’s results but did not offer specific details.
“Everyone agrees” the Ukraine conflict should be resolved, he said.
From Moscow, Kremlin advisor Yury Ushakov said that the discussion between Putin and Witkoff included an exchange of “signals.”
“Some signals were transmitted on the Ukrainian issue” by Putin, and “corresponding signals were also received from President Trump,” Ushakov told reporters.
Russia’s economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, echoed Trump’s optimism, sharing a post on X in which he wrote, “progress is being made, and positive forces will prevail.”
