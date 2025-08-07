GCC Steel Market Expanding At A CAGR Of 4.10% During 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The GCC steel market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.10% during 2025-2033. The GCC steel market is driven by robust construction and infrastructure development, fueled by economic diversification and government-led mega-projects.

CAGR (2025–2033): 4.10%

GCC steel market grows with green steel initiatives, automation, and prefabrication technologies for sustainable, efficient construction.

Infrastructure projects, urbanization, and government investments in economic diversification drive robust demand for steel products. Long products dominate, fueled by construction sector demand for rebar, wire rods, and structural steel.

How Is AI Transforming the Steel Market in GCC?



AI boosts steel production efficiency, cutting energy use by up to 15% with smart process optimization at plants like Emirates Steel.

Predictive maintenance powered by AI reduces downtime by 20%, saving millions, as seen in Saudi Aramco's steel operations.

UAE's AI Strategy 2031 drives steel innovation, with government funding enabling AI adoption in mills for better quality control.

AI analytics enhance supply chain efficiency, reducing logistics costs by 10% for GCC steel firms like SABIC. Jindal Steel's AI-driven quality checks improve defect detection by 30%, ensuring higher-grade steel for regional construction projects.

GCC Steel Market Trends and Drivers



Growing construction activities: Expanding infrastructure and real estate projects in the GCC region increase demand for structural steel materials.

Urbanization and population growth: Rapid urban development and rising population fuel the need for housing, transport, and commercial construction.

Government infrastructure investments: National development plans drive large-scale projects like airports, railways, and industrial zones, boosting steel consumption.

Oil & gas sector expansion: Pipeline and refinery developments demand steel products for machinery, storage tanks, and structural support. Rising steel imports and local production: Trade policies and domestic manufacturing upgrades balance supply-demand in the regional steel market.

GCC Steel Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:



Flat Steel Long Steel

Product Insights:



Structural Steel

Prestressing Steel

Bright Steel

Welding Wire and Rod

Iron Steel Wire

Ropes Braids

Application Insights:



Building and Construction

Electrical Appliances

Metal Products

Automotive

Transportation

Mechanical Equipment Domestic Appliances

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

Recent News and Developments in GCC Steel Market



February 2025: SEE Holding and Arabian Gulf Steel Industries signed an MoU to boost sustainable construction via low‐carbon steel use, Circular‐Economy practices, and R&D collaboration .

May 2025: Danieli announced two strategic projects for Emsteel in Abu Dhabi-electrifying natural gas preheating in direct‐reduction plants and using Thermo‐Mechanical Control Process to cut water use by up to 30% . July 2025: India and UAE engaged in a CEPA‐based dialogue to expand green‐steel collaboration, trading in high‐grade materials for sectors like automotive, and securing raw‐material supply lines.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

