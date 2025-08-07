GCC Anime Market Size To Hit USD 1,265 Million By 2033: Trends & Forecast

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The GCC anime market size reached USD 644 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 1,265 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2025-2033. The GCC anime market is driven by the growing influence of Japanese pop culture, expanding youth population, rising disposable incomes, and increased accessibility through digital streaming platforms.

Market size (2024): USD 644 Million

Forecast (2033): USD 1,265 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 7.8%

Rising digital streaming, localized content, and anime conventions boost GCC anime market growth.

Growing youth population, increasing disposable incomes, and Japanese pop culture influence drive demand. Merchandising leads with high demand for anime-themed collectibles and apparel.

How Is AI Transforming the Anime Market in GCC?



AI streamlines anime production, cutting costs by 30% through automated coloring and frame generation for GCC studios.

UAE's AI strategy boosts anime localization, with 50% more dubbed content on platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll.

G42's AI tools enhance viewer personalization, increasing streaming platform subscriptions by 25% in the GCC region.

Saudi Arabia's training programs upskill 20,000 workers in AI, supporting anime convention tech and fan engagement. AI-driven merchandising analytics raise sales by 15%, helping GCC retailers stock popular anime collectibles.

GCC Anime Market Trends and Drivers



Rising Youth Population: Large youth demographic across GCC drives strong interest in anime content, merchandise, and streaming platforms.

Increased Internet Penetration: Higher smartphone and internet usage makes anime more accessible via platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Cultural Events & Conventions: Growing number of anime expos and cosplay events boost community engagement and regional fandom culture.

Localization Efforts: Dubbed and subtitled content in Arabic increases anime's appeal and reach among native-speaking audiences. Government Support for Entertainment: National visions promoting media and entertainment diversify content offerings, including anime and Japanese pop culture.

GCC Anime Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Revenue Source Insights:



T.V.

Movie

Video

Internet Distribution

Merchandising

Music

Pachinko Live Entertainment

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

Recent News and Developments in GCC Anime Market



May 2025: Morphic, Inc.-with a presence in Dubai-debuts its AI‐driven episodic anime platform, enabling creators to generate animated content efficiently with AI tools.

April 2025: Crunchyroll's Ani‐May campaign hits the GCC, featuring in‐store activations at UAE Virgin Megastore and Toys R Us outlets, spotlighting major titles like Solo Leveling and Toilet‐bound Hanako‐kun. February 2025: UAE sees its first anime trading‐card vending machine installed at Dubai's Middle East Film & Comic Con, offering mystery‐pack anime cards in a novel, Japan‐inspired format.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

