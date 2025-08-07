403
Myanmar’s Interim President Dies at 74
(MENAFN) Myanmar’s interim leader, U Myint Swe, died on Thursday morning at the age of 74, according to a statement from the country’s National Defense and Security Council.
Reports from local outlets indicated that Myint Swe had been in a severe health condition and was receiving care in the intensive care unit of a military medical facility located in Naypyitaw, the nation's capital.
Beginning in early 2023, he reportedly showed signs of declining mobility and had trouble with eating.
Subsequent diagnostic evaluations revealed he was afflicted with Parkinson’s disease along with other associated neurological complications.
In April of the previous year, he sought additional medical attention at Mount Elizabeth Medical Center in Singapore.
Myint Swe assumed the role of interim president following the military's takeover of power from the democratically elected administration of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.
