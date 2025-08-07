Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Ties Nuclear Talks to National Priorities

Iran Ties Nuclear Talks to National Priorities


2025-08-07 03:09:34
(MENAFN) Iran’s choice on whether to reengage in discussions with the United States concerning its atomic program will be based on what benefits the country most, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated Wednesday during a broadcast interview on state-run television.

According to Araghchi, Tehran has obtained “messages” from Washington related to restarting dialogue on the nuclear issue.

However, he emphasized that any potential resumption of negotiations hinges solely on the requirements of Iran’s “national interest.”

These statements came just before a scheduled trip to Tehran by representatives from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Araghchi highlighted the importance of initiating a new chapter in the nation’s interactions with the IAEA, especially given recent developments surrounding the nuclear issue.

He made clear that the agenda for the IAEA visit does not include any inspections of Iran’s atomic sites.

Additionally, Araghchi clarified that the Supreme National Security Council is the authority tasked with making determinations about the direction of nuclear talks, while the Foreign Ministry is charged with carrying out those decisions.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that Tehran was halting its cooperation with the IAEA, citing the agency’s perceived “bias” concerning Iran’s atomic dossier.

Just one week earlier, the Iranian legislature had enacted a law to cease collaboration with the agency.

This move came amid growing friction over the management of Iran's nuclear ambitions and followed a joint Israeli-American strike targeting the country's nuclear infrastructure.

MENAFN07082025000045017167ID1109896795

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search