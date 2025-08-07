THC Gummies Launch In 2025: Delta-9, Sleep, And CBD Hybrid Editions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exhale Wellness introduces new THC gummies in 2025, including Delta-9, Sleep, and CBD hybrid options for flavor, balance, and targeted cannabinoid support.

Charlotte, NC, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The popularity of THC edibles continues to grow in 2025 as users seek targeted cannabis effects. Exhale Wellness responds with three new THC gummy formulations: Delta-9 Bottle Caps, CBD + THC Gummies, and D9 + CBN Sleep Gummies. Each option offers purpose-driven support with consistent effects, approachable potency, and flavors designed to fit into daily routines.

Exhale Well Newly Launched Best THC Gummies for Everyday Support

Exhale Wellness expands its edible lineup with three distinct THC gummy products aimed at meeting different user needs. These new formulations focus on effect-specific use, ranging from social settings to stress management and nighttime support, while maintaining clarity around cannabinoid content and use purpose.

Delta-9 Bottle Caps





Delta-9 Bottle Caps are formulated to offer a mild, recreational experience that may support relaxation, elevated mood, or a calm mental state. Each gummy delivers 15mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, making it suitable for those seeking manageable effects during casual use. The moderate potency and clear serving size allow users to better understand and control their intake.

The onset tends to be gradual, aligning with standard expectations for Delta-9 edibles. This makes the product appropriate for evening use or relaxed social environments, especially for users with lower tolerance or those who prefer a less intense experience.

The gummies are designed in a puck shape and feature soda-inspired flavors:



Cherry Cola – sweet and nostalgic



Lemon-Lime – tart and crisp

Orange – bold citrus with a fizzy profile



These flavors replicate the familiar taste of classic soda candies, appealing to users who prioritize taste as part of their edible experience. The formulation uses natural flavoring and is vegan-friendly.

All batches are third-party tested to ensure cannabinoid content, product safety, and label accuracy. Packaging is clearly marked with serving information to support informed use and proper storage in compliant states.

CBD + THC Gummies

This formulation combines CBD and Delta-9 THC to support stress management, mood stability, and a general sense of balance throughout the day. Designed with lower-intensity effects in mind, these gummies may be suitable for users seeking mental clarity without sedation or overstimulation.

Each gummy includes a full-spectrum blend containing no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight, aligning with hemp regulations. The presence of CBD helps moderate the psychoactive impact of THC, offering a more balanced and sustained experience.

Gummies are made using natural ingredients and contain no artificial colors or flavors. Flavor options include Passionfruit, Berry, Apple, and Watermelon, with each piece delivering a taste-forward experience that doesn't overpower the formulation.

They are available in two concentrations: 750 mg and 1500 mg bottles, each containing 30 gummies. This format allows users to choose according to their preferences and sensitivity levels.

The product is vegan and plant-based, with full-panel third-party lab tests verifying cannabinoid content and product consistency. These gummies may be used during the day or evening, depending on individual tolerance and intended outcome.

D9 + CBN Sleep Gummies

This formulation combines Delta-9 THC and CBN to support sleep quality, nighttime relaxation, and recovery. Designed for evening use, the product may help users ease into rest with a gradual onset and sustained effects through the night. The combination of cannabinoids is intended to promote a calm mental state while minimizing next-day grogginess.

Each gummy contains a measured dose of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC along with CBN, a non-intoxicating cannabinoid studied for its potential influence on rest cycles. Some batches may also include melatonin, depending on the formulation. The strength is calibrated to allow for single-gummy or partial-gummy use depending on tolerance.

Flavors align with standard fruit-forward options, offering a subtle taste without artificial sweeteners or coloring. The gummies are formulated using plant-based ingredients and are free from animal-derived additives.

This product is intended for adult use during nighttime hours and is not recommended for daytime consumption due to its calming profile. Lab testing verifies cannabinoid ratios, product consistency, and compliance with the federal limit of 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight.

What Are THC Gummies?

THC gummies are edible products infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-9 THC), the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis. These gummies offer a controlled way to consume THC through pre-measured servings. Unlike inhalation methods, edibles are processed through digestion, often resulting in delayed onset but longer-lasting effects. They're used for recreational, relaxation, or wellness purposes and vary in potency, cannabinoid blends, and flavor. Legally compliant THC gummies contain no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight.

Key Features of Best THC Gummies

Not all THC gummies offer the same level of consistency, safety, or intended effect. Several factors contribute to product quality, especially for users prioritizing informed and responsible consumption.

Potency and Dosage Control

Clear labeling of THC content per gummy helps users understand the strength and adjust servings based on their tolerance. Consistent potency is critical to avoid unpredictable effects.

Blended Cannabinoids for Functionality

Formulations often include combinations of THC with cannabinoids like CBD or CBN. These blends may help guide the overall effect, making them more suitable for specific use cases such as stress relief, focus, or sleep.

Flavor and Ingredient Transparency

Gummies made with natural ingredients and plant-based components, offering a cleaner formulation. Products that avoid artificial coloring or synthetic sweeteners tend to be preferred by wellness-focused consumers.

Third-Party Testing and Certification

Independent lab testing ensures accurate cannabinoid levels and screens for potential contaminants. Certificates of Analysis (COAs) support product reliability and help verify compliance with legal THC limits.

Effect Consistency and Onset Time

A quality gummy delivers a predictable experience. Although onset time varies by individual, reputable products are designed for stable absorption and a consistent duration of effect.

How to Choose the Right THC Gummy for You?

Selecting a THC gummy depends on individual goals, tolerance levels, and product transparency. Understanding these factors can help guide safer and more effective use.

Identify the Intended Use

Some gummies are formulated for focus and stress support, while others are designed to assist with rest or discomfort. The cannabinoid ratio, such as THC combined with CBD or CBN, can influence the outcome.

Check Potency and Serving Size

Gummies vary in strength, typically ranging from 5mg to 25mg of THC per piece. Those new to edibles may start with lower potencies and adjust slowly. Portion clarity is important for users tracking their response.

Review Ingredient and Testing Information

Look for gummies that are clearly labeled and tested by third-party laboratories. Certificates of Analysis (COAs) should confirm cannabinoid content and verify the absence of contaminants.

Understand Product Format and Absorption

Edibles are digested differently from inhaled cannabis and may have a delayed onset. Choosing a product with a consistent formulation helps ensure more predictable timing and effects.

Buying THC Gummies Legally and Safely

Best THC gummies made from hemp are federally legal in the U.S. if they contain no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight, but state laws differ. It's important to check local regulations before purchasing or consuming any THC product. Choosing brands that provide third-party lab reports, detailed labels, and compliant packaging helps ensure safety and transparency.

Purchasing from licensed dispensaries or verified online platforms reduces the risk of receiving untested or mislabeled products. Look for packaging that includes serving size, cannabinoid content, batch details, and proper usage instructions. Products with tamper-evident and child-resistant features often indicate responsible manufacturing and regulatory compliance.

FAQ About Best THC Gummies

Are hemp-derived THC gummies legal in my state?

Hemp-derived best THC gummies are federally legal with no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. However, state laws differ. Always confirm legality in your state before buying or using these products.

How long do THC gummies take to start working?

THC gummies usually begin working within 30 to 90 minutes after consumption. Onset time depends on metabolism, stomach contents, and dosage. Effects may appear gradually and vary between different product formulations.

How long do the effects of THC gummies last?

Effects from THC gummies can last between 4 to 8 hours. Duration varies by individual factors like body weight, tolerance, and whether other cannabinoids or ingredients are present in the formulation.

Can I take THC gummies during the day?

Some THC gummies are designed for daytime use, especially balanced blends with CBD. It's important to consider personal tolerance and activity levels before consuming during daily responsibilities or work-related tasks.

Do THC gummies show up on drug tests?

Yes, THC from gummies can result in a positive drug test. Even compliant hemp-derived products may contain enough THC to be detected, depending on the test's sensitivity and usage timing.

Are there any side effects of combining cannabinoids in gummies?

Combining cannabinoids may lead to drowsiness, dry mouth, or appetite changes. Effects depend on dose and formulation. Users should start slow and observe how their body reacts to combined cannabinoids.

Can I travel with THC gummies across state lines?

Traveling with best THC gummies can be legally risky. Even federally compliant products may be prohibited in certain states or countries. Always research local laws before carrying THC edibles while traveling.

What should I look for in a lab-tested THC gummy?

Choose products with a Certificate of Analysis verifying THC content, cannabinoid breakdown, and absence of contaminants. Reputable brands share third-party testing results to ensure transparency, safety, and legal compliance.

Is it safe to take THC gummies with alcohol or medication?

Mixing THC with alcohol or medication can increase side effects or impair judgment. It's best to consult a healthcare professional familiar with cannabis use before combining THC with other substances.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 THC gummy market reflects a clear shift toward function-specific formulations and user-centered design. With products now tailored for mood, balance, and rest, consumers have more structured options than ever before. Exhale Wellness continues to shape this space with best gummies that prioritize clarity, consistency, and purpose, making it easier for users to align product choice with personal needs and lifestyle routines.



CONTACT: Company Name: Exhale Wellness Phone Number: (323) 448-3810 Email: ... Official Address: Charlotte, NC 28273, United States