Google Pledges One Billion to Boost AI Education
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Google revealed a $1 billion pledge aimed at enhancing learning, job readiness, and artificial intelligence advancement at American universities.
“This includes making our AI and career training free for every college student in America through our AI for Education Accelerator — over 100 colleges and universities have already signed up,” stated Sundar Pichai, the CEO of both Google and its parent company, Alphabet, in a blog entry.
The investment, which will be distributed over a span of three years, is designated to fund initiatives that promote AI understanding, offer academic research funding, and provide cloud-based technological support to students throughout the United States.
“We’re also announcing the Google AI for Education Accelerator, an initiative to offer free AI training and Google Career Certificates to every college student in America,” Pichai emphasized.
According to Pichai, over 100 state-supported universities, including the University of Michigan, Ohio State University, University of Virginia, and multiple university systems in states like Texas, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, have already enrolled in the program.
The overall $1 billion figure also reflects the inclusion of premium AI tools, such as the advanced Gemini chatbot developed by Google, which will be made accessible to students without any fees.
Pichai pointed out that this initiative builds upon Google’s recent work to extend access to Gemini for Education, ensuring it is freely available to both learners and teachers around the globe.
“More than 80% of the top 100 U.S. universities use Google Workspace for Education, which gives them access to Google’s best AI purpose-built for schools,” he added.
