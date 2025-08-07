403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hundreds demonstrate against US-Japan ‘war alliance’ at Hiroshima ceremony
(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators gathered near Hiroshima’s Atomic Bomb Dome on Wednesday to protest against nuclear weapons and what they described as a US-Japan “war alliance.” The protest coincided with the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing and took place during the official commemoration at Peace Memorial Park.
Chanting anti-war slogans, protesters expressed their disapproval of Japan’s expanding military capabilities, increased defense spending, large-scale joint military exercises with the United States, and discussions around “nuclear sharing,” which could allow U.S. nuclear weapons to be stationed in Japan—a non-nuclear state.
Social media posts showed a significant police presence at the scene, with demonstrators holding signs such as “The Japan US alliance is a war alliance” and “Stop nuclear war.” Tensions rose when protesters attempted a sit-in, prompting police to demand they disperse and forcibly remove some participants. At least one protester was reportedly arrested for allegedly assaulting a security officer.
Meanwhile, the official ceremony was attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, who revealed an updated list of 349,246 victims of the atomic bombings. Previous estimates had placed the death toll from the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, including long-term effects, at over 200,000.
Representatives from the U.S., U.K., and over 120 other countries were present. However, reports indicate that none of the speakers directly named the United States as the country responsible for the bombings on August 6 and 9, 1945.
Chanting anti-war slogans, protesters expressed their disapproval of Japan’s expanding military capabilities, increased defense spending, large-scale joint military exercises with the United States, and discussions around “nuclear sharing,” which could allow U.S. nuclear weapons to be stationed in Japan—a non-nuclear state.
Social media posts showed a significant police presence at the scene, with demonstrators holding signs such as “The Japan US alliance is a war alliance” and “Stop nuclear war.” Tensions rose when protesters attempted a sit-in, prompting police to demand they disperse and forcibly remove some participants. At least one protester was reportedly arrested for allegedly assaulting a security officer.
Meanwhile, the official ceremony was attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, who revealed an updated list of 349,246 victims of the atomic bombings. Previous estimates had placed the death toll from the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, including long-term effects, at over 200,000.
Representatives from the U.S., U.K., and over 120 other countries were present. However, reports indicate that none of the speakers directly named the United States as the country responsible for the bombings on August 6 and 9, 1945.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment