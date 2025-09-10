Andrew King
Associate Professor in Climate Science, ARC Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather, The University of Melbourne
I'm a climate scientist at the University of Melbourne interested in climate extremes, climate change and variability, climate projections, and seasonal prediction.Experience
2014–present
Research fellow, University of Melbourne
2014
University of New South Wales, PhD Climate Science
2011
University of Reading, M.Met. Meteorology
