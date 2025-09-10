Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Andrew King

Andrew King


2025-09-10 01:54:45
Author:
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Associate Professor in Climate Science, ARC Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather, The University of Melbourne Profile Articles Activity

I'm a climate scientist at the University of Melbourne interested in climate extremes, climate change and variability, climate projections, and seasonal prediction.

Experience
  • 2014–present Research fellow, University of Melbourne
Education
  • 2014 University of New South Wales, PhD Climate Science
  • 2011 University of Reading, M.Met. Meteorology



The Conversation

MENAFN07082025000199003603ID1109896395

Institution:

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search