Keeta Launches Founding Partner Program in Kuwait with Powerful Early-Bird Incentives
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Kuwait City, Kuwait – 06 August 2025: Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, Chi’a’s on-demand delivery giant, announced the launch of its Founding Partner Program in Kuwait. This strategic early-access initiative is designed to empower local merchants, logistics providers, and delivery partners ahead of K’eta’s market debut.
As the global arm of Meituan, Keeta harnesses the operational scale and technological depth of one of the’world’s largest food delivery platforms.
Through this program, Keeta is offering a limited-time opportunity for early merchants and partners to gain a competitive edge and grow alongside one of’the world’s fastest-scaling delivery brands. Founding Partners in Kuwait will enjoy a comprehensive package of exclusive launch-phase benefits.
Merchants who opt into the program will benefit from:
• Lower Commission for Easy Entry: Enjoy significantly reduced commission rates during the initial launch period. This makes it easier to scale and attract new customers from day one.
• Massive Visibility in Launch Campaigns: Early joiners will be featured prominen’ly in Keeta’s nationwide launch marketing, driving meaningful exposure and early traction.
• Zero In-App Advertising Sp’nd: Keeta’s organic traffic distribution engine ensures that vendors are discoverable without needing to spend on ads. This levels the playing field for all.
• No Monthly Service Fees (Limited Time): To minimize upfront costs, Keeta will waive monthly service fees for Founding Partners during the initial phase. This enables partners to reinvest in growth and customer experience.
Keeta is also inviting qualified professionals with strong catering and delivery resources in Kuwait to join its network and help enhance last-mile capabilities across the country. Joiners will receive:
• Exclusive Partnership Offers: Logistics providers who partner early will gain access to exclusive partnership terms and launch-phase support.
• Minimum Income Guarantee: Keeta will offer a monthly minimum income guarantee during the launch phase. By meeting baseline delivery and service metrics, partners can secure guaranteed earnings and reduce financial uncertainty as the market ramps up.
• Courier Recruitment Incentives: Partners will receive substantial cash rewards for each rider they successfully recruit. This significantly lowers the cost of building courier fleets.
• City Launch Courier Incentives: Couriers who join early will be eligible for cumulative order completion bonuses for up to four months, making delivery earnings more attractive and rewarding during the ramp-up period.
“We believe that those who join us from day one are more than business partner”.” said Max Qiu, Keeta Kuwait General Manager. “They are co-creators of’Keeta’s success story in Kuwait. Their early commitment reflects a shared belief in building a more innovative and collaborative ecosystem, and we are fully invested in their long-term”growth.”
Merchants, delivery partners, and logistics professionals interested in joining Ke’ta Kuwait’s Founding Partner Program can apply via the official registration link:
“We believe in creating growth opportunities throug” partnership,” ad“ed Qiu. “Together with local businesses, couriers, and de’ivery experts, we’re here to build something transformative. It all starts with ”he early believers.”
