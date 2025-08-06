UP CM Yogi To Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Rs 540 Cr In Sambhal Today

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Aug 7 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Sambhal on Thursday, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a total of 220 government schemes, collectively worth Rs 540 crore.

The Chief Minister will also address a public meeting during his visit.

According to information shared by the District Magistrate, Chief Minister Yogi will inaugurate 113 completed projects and lay the foundation stone for another 107 new schemes in the district.

One of the major highlights of his visit includes the foundation stone laying ceremony of the district headquarters office.

The Chief Minister is also expected to visit the newly-established police line in Baghjoi and review the presentation of the Kalki Tirtha Vision Document, which outlines a future development road map for the region.

This visit to Sambhal follows Chief Minister Yogi's Tuesday tour of Aligarh, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 186 development projects totalling Rs 958 crore.

While addressing the public there, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of promoting indigenous products and adopting a Swadeshi approach to development in the country.

"If our money goes to our artisans and handicraftsmen, it will become the basis of development and prosperity in our nation, but if our own money goes into foreign hands, then that profit will be used against the country in the form of terrorism and conversion, to destabilise India. That is why Swadeshi is the need of the hour," the UP Chief Minister had said, addressing the large crowd gathered there to hear him.

Reinforcing his message, Chief Minister Yogi recalled that before 2017, Chinese goods used to flood the markets in India and dominate the bazaars of Uttar Pradesh, especially during festivals due to their cheap goods.

"But after 2018, when we implemented the 'One District, One Product' scheme, our artisans started making products according to the market demand," he added.