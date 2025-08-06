Saiid Kobeisy Presents FW25 Couture: 'The Warrior'

The House of Saiid Kobeisy presents its Couture Fall/Winter 2025 collection, The Warrior - a tribute to transformation, quiet strength, and the power of becoming.

In this season's vision, couture transcends decoration to reflect a journey of personal transformation. Each silhouette becomes a chapter in the soul's awakening. Sculpted lines echo inner strength, while fluid drapes unveil the beauty of vulnerability. Intricate embroideries trace paths of memory-where shadows gently give way to light.

For the first time, this journey extends across both womenswear and menswear - uniting all expressions of strength under one story.

A warrior evolves through transformation, emerging each time with greater strength and renewed radiance.

Between stillness and motion, reflection and resilience, Saiid Kobeisy invites us into a realm where couture becomes armor for the soul - dignified, defiant, and forever luminous.