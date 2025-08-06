UAE: Kim Kardashian's Skims To Open Middle East's First Physical Store In Dubai

Skims, a popular shapewear and clothing brand, will soon be opening its first physical store in the UAE, as it forays into the Middle East.

On August 6, Khaleej Times spotted a banner showcasing the location of the new store in Dubai. Until now, residents have been purchasing Skims clothing online through Ounass, but they will soon be able to touch and try on the clothing before buying it.

The store may soon come up close to the cinemas in Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. No launch date has yet been announced by Skims or Kim Kardashian, who is the face and part-owner of the brand. Take a look at where the store is set to open below:

Dubai resident Janisha Kaur has said that she is enthralled for the brand to come to the UAE. "A physical store makes all the difference," the 22-year-old said. I usually ask my cousin in the US to bring me my fix, because she can see the clothes in the store," she said.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Indian expat Ananya Chawla, who works in Canada but has family in Dubai, is happy to hear that she wouldn't have to worry about online shopping for her mum anymore. "She often has to exchange the clothes I order for her because I get her size wrong. She can just go try them on now!"

Skims has been a popular brand across the globe since it launched in 2019, with several of its products going viral for their size-inclusive design. The brand's bodycon dress was recently all the rage as young women purchased the garment in droves, appreciating the snug fit of the cloth.

However, of late, the brand has found itself in some hot water with many expressing their disappointment with the newest 'face wrap'. Many have taken to social media to say that the product is not a necessity and preys on women's insecurities.