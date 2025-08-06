3D Technology Improves Precision In Ophthalmology Surgeries At The Alajuela Hospital Costa Rica

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The Ophthalmology Department at San Rafael Hospital in Alajuela has a modern system using 3D technology for ophthalmology surgeries. Using innovative visualization equipment, specialists can perform procedures with greater precision for patients and comfort for medical staff.

For Dr. Jeremías Sandi Delgado, head of the Ophthalmology Department at San Rafael Hospital in Alajuela, this technology offers multiple benefits for patients, such as improved image resolution, reduced complications, and increased surgical safety.

This allows us to operate without having to look through a microscope, as we can work much better with a broad and detailed 3D view of the eye, thus improving precision in every plane of the surgery.

According to the doctor, the 3D system consists of a high-resolution camera attached to a surgical microscope, whose image is transmitted in real time to a large-format screen. Another advantage is that the surgery can be viewed in real time by students, residents, and support staff, making each procedure a comprehensive experience.

The Alajuela hospital is the only CCSS medical center that uses this system for anterior and posterior segment surgeries, such as cataracts, glaucoma, corneal transplants, strabismus, and pediatric procedures.

Operating with this type of system requires specific training. In this case, Dr. Sandi Delgado received training at specialized centers in the United States and Panama.-

