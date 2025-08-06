Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) FDA-Cleared System Provides Momentum As Company Moves To Innovate Cardiac Care



The FDA-cleared HeartBeam system enables patients and physicians to access significant arrhythmia data outside traditional clinical settings.

The HeartBeam system, credit card–sized and fully portable, represents a breakthrough in ambulatory cardiac care. Beyond ambulatory arrhythmia assessment, the platform is poised for future advancements, including synthesized 12-lead ECG generation.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Foundational clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its patented HeartBeam system has proved pivotal for HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) , a cardiac technology company focused on transforming the cardiac-care space ( ). The first cable-free, high-fidelity ECG device that captures the heart's electrical activity from three distinct directions, the HeartBeam system enables patients and physicians to access critical arrhythmia data outside traditional clinical settings.

The HeartBeam system, credit card–sized and fully portable, represents a breakthrough in ambulatory cardiac care. The device, which is equipped with five electrodes and records three-directional electrical signals over a 30-second period, is the first of its kind to receive FDA clearance in...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BEAT are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN