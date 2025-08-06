Arundhati Roy's Azadi Among 25 Books Banned By J&K For 'False Narratives'
According to a notification issued by the Home Department on Tuesday (August 5), the ban was based on“credible evidence” that such content-often presented as historical or political analysis-has contributed to“youth participation violence and terrorism.”
“This literature would deeply impact the psyche of youth by promoting culture of grievance, victimhood and terrorist heroism. Some of the means by which this literature has contributed to the radicalisation of youth in J&K include distortion of historical facts, glorification of terrorists, vilification of security forces, religious radicalization, promotion of alienation, pathway to violence and terrorism,” the notification reads.
The government has declared 25 books published by various publishing houses - including Routledge, Stanford University Press, and Oxford University Press - as 'forfeited' under Section 98 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
Some of the authors whose books have been banned include A G Noorani, Sumatra Bose, Arundhati Roy, Maulana Maududi, Pankaj Mishra, Victoria Schofield, Stephen P Cohen, Hasan ul Bana, David Devdas, Hafsa Kanjwal and others. The books have been published by some prominent houses including Oxford University Press, Routledge, Stanford University Press, University of Pennsylvania Press, Harper Collins, Cambridge University Press, Penguin India and other publishing houses
According to the notification, the books were“found to excite secessionism and endanger the sovereignty and integrity of India,” thereby invoking provisions under Sections 152, 196, and 197 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
While Section 98 of the BNSS 2023 empowers the government to declare certain publications as 'forfeited', Sections 152, 196, and 197 of the BNS 2023 relate to“assault without grave provocation”,“obstruction of public servants”, and“failure to assist them when legally bound”, respectively.
The government has ordered the forfeiture of 25 books, along with all copies and related documents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment