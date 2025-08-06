Trump-Putin Face-To-Face Meeting Could Happen Very Soon
He spoke to Putin by telephone today (August 6). Trump also says that he intends to follow up on his meeting with Putin with a three-way meeting between himself, Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
We have no official word from Russia, but the Trump announcement is in line with predictions coming from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that there will be“big surprises. We have no readout from either side on the terms discussed between the parties, only that there were two subjects: Ukraine and US-Russia strategic cooperation.
It may be that the Russians are uncertain about how much political or strategic support they can expect from China, suggesting maybe the Chinese leadership is in flux.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment