Trump-Putin Face-To-Face Meeting Could Happen Very Soon

MENAFN - Asia Times) The big news is that US President Donald Trump has pronounced the Special Envoy Steven Witkoff's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as very productive . He has further announced he will meet with Putin face-to-face as soon as next week.

He spoke to Putin by telephone today (August 6). Trump also says that he intends to follow up on his meeting with Putin with a three-way meeting between himself, Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

We have no official word from Russia, but the Trump announcement is in line with predictions coming from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that there will be“big surprises. We have no readout from either side on the terms discussed between the parties, only that there were two subjects: Ukraine and US-Russia strategic cooperation.

It may be that the Russians are uncertain about how much political or strategic support they can expect from China, suggesting maybe the Chinese leadership is in flux.