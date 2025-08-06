Palmoplantar Keratoderma Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., Krystal Biotech Inc.

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Palmoplantar Keratoderma Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,“Palmoplantar Keratoderma – Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Palmoplantar Keratoderma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that over three key companies are actively engaged in developing more than three treatment therapies for Palmoplantar Keratoderma.

Palmoplantar Keratoderma Overview:

Palmoplantar keratoderma (PPK) refers to a group of skin conditions marked by thickened skin on the palms and soles. It can be acquired-often due to environmental or health-related factors-or inherited through genetic mutations that affect keratin, a key structural protein in the skin.

Common symptoms include widespread thickening of the skin (keratosis) on the palms and soles, often bordered by a red band. Additional thickened lesions may also appear on the backs of the hands and feet, as well as on the knees and elbows. Other frequent features include excessive sweating and thickened nails.

Treatment generally involves the use of topical keratolytic agents, such as salicylic acid and benzoic acid formulations, to help reduce skin thickening.

"Palmoplantar Keratoderma Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Palmoplantar Keratoderma Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Palmoplantar Keratoderma Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's report on the Palmoplantar Keratoderma (PPK) pipeline highlights a promising and evolving therapeutic landscape, with over three active companies working on the development of more than three treatment candidates for PPK.

Key players such as Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., Krystal Biotech Inc., and others are advancing novel therapies aimed at improving outcomes for patients with PPK. Among the promising candidates in development is SGT-210, along with additional compounds in various clinical stages.

A Phase 1b study investigating KM-001, a TRPV3 inhibitor, in patients with PPK-including those with Pachyonychia Congenita (PC) and Punctate Palmoplantar Keratoderma type 1 (PPPK1)-demonstrated favorable safety and preliminary effectiveness. Improvement in at least one clinical parameter (such as disease severity, pain, or itch) was observed in 86% of participants in Israel and 88% in the UK. Additionally, 47% of all patients improved in at least two areas, with six out of ten PC patients reporting pain relief.

In 2024, Sol-Gel Technologies launched a Phase 1 proof-of-concept study for SGT-210, focusing on its safety and effectiveness in treating PPK-an important milestone in developing targeted therapies for this condition.

A Phase 2 trial is currently underway to assess the safety and efficacy of Tapinarof, a naturally derived compound previously used in psoriasis treatment, in adults with PPK. This effort reflects a trend toward repurposing existing dermatological therapies for new indications. Furthermore, in August 2024, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted orphan drug designation to a novel compound, (R)-(3-(2'-cyclopropyl-3-(hydroxymethyl)-[1,1'-biphenyl]-4-yl)pyrrolidin-1-yl)(5-fluoropyridin-2-yl)methanone, for the treatment of punctate palmoplantar keratoderma. This designation supports the development of therapies for rare and underserved conditions like PPK.

Palmoplantar Keratoderma Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Palmoplantar Keratoderma Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Palmoplantar Keratoderma treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Palmoplantar Keratoderma market.

Palmoplantar Keratoderma Emerging Drugs

SGT-210: Sol-Gel technologies Ltd.

Palmoplantar Keratoderma Companies

Around three or more major companies are actively working on developing treatments for Palmoplantar Keratoderma. Among them, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. leads with the most advanced drug candidate, which is currently in Phase I clinical trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 3+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Palmoplantar Keratoderma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Palmoplantar Keratoderma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Palmoplantar Keratoderma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Palmoplantar Keratoderma Assessment by Product Type

. Palmoplantar Keratoderma By Stage

. Palmoplantar Keratoderma Assessment by Route of Administration

. Palmoplantar Keratoderma Assessment by Molecule Type

