Dr. Jolee Roberts Advocates For Linking Oral Health To Whole-Body Wellness

Dr. Jolee Roberts, DDS, a general and cosmetic dentist based in Middlesex County, is calling for a major shift in how people view dental care. Rather than treating the mouth as separate from the rest of the body, Roberts is encouraging the public to see oral health as a key part of overall well-being.

“Your mouth isn't separate from your body,” says Dr. Roberts.“What's happening in your gums, teeth, and breath can give you early warning signs about bigger health issues.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 47% of adults over age 30 have signs of periodontal (gum) disease-a condition linked to heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. Over 26% of adults have untreated tooth decay, and many don't seek care due to cost, fear, or lack of awareness.

“People often avoid the dentist until there's pain,” Roberts explains.“But by then, it's a bigger-and more expensive-problem. Prevention is everything.”

Reaching the Underserved, One Step at a Time

Dr. Roberts has seen firsthand how small steps can lead to life-changing improvements. She recalls working with a teenage patient who had avoided the dentist for years due to severe anxiety.

“At the first visit, we didn't even touch tools-we just talked. A few months later, he walked out of a cleaning smiling. That's the power of patience and trust.”

Beyond her practice, Dr. Roberts volunteers annually for Give Kids A Smile Day, providing free dental care to underserved children. She also visits schools across Middlesex County to teach basic oral hygiene.

“Education changes outcomes,” she says.“If kids grow up unafraid of the dentist, they'll be more likely to care for their health long-term.”

Oral Health and the Bigger Picture

Emerging research continues to show strong links between oral inflammation and chronic illness. The American Academy for Oral Systemic Health (AAOSH) reports that bacteria from gum infections can enter the bloodstream and trigger inflammation in other parts of the body-potentially worsening conditions like diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease.

“We can't afford to treat dentistry like a luxury,” says Roberts.“It's a medical necessity.”

She advocates for more collaboration between doctors and dentists, and for patients to ask their physicians how oral health may be affecting their overall condition.

A Call to Action for Individuals and Families

Dr. Roberts isn't asking people to overhaul their routines overnight. Instead, she recommends starting small:



Schedule a check-up, even if it's been years.

Floss once a day, and brush twice.

Pay attention to bleeding gums, tooth pain, or persistent bad breath-these are warning signs, not minor annoyances. Talk to your doctor about how your dental health might be affecting your general health.

“This isn't about perfection-it's about progress,” Roberts says.“One small habit or appointment can help you avoid much bigger problems later.”

About Dr. Jolee Roberts

Dr. Jolee Roberts is a general and cosmetic dentist with over a decade of experience. She owns a private practice in Middlesex County, New Jersey, where she treats patients of all ages with a focus on trust-based, modern care. A graduate of Columbia University College of Dental Medicine, she is also an active volunteer, educator, and member of several professional dental organizations.

