Smilefy Unveils 4.6 - AI Smile Animation & Automated Full-Arch Design Workflow For Restorative Dentistry

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SmileFy Inc., a leading innovator in AI-powered smile design technology, proudly announces the release of SmileFy 4.6, its most powerful update to date. This release equips restorative dentists with groundbreaking tools to accelerate treatment planning, improve patient communication, and deliver highly esthetic, clinically precise outcomes-faster than ever before.

SmileFy 4.6 introduces two major innovations that set a new standard in restorative dentistry:

SmileFy AVA (AI Smile Video Animation)

With just a patient photo and a 3D treatment plan, SmileFy AVA generates a lifelike animated video of the patient smiling with their future smile. The animation is based on an AI-powered 3D smile design , created in minutes using SmileFy's intuitive workflow. This design becomes both the emotional preview and clinical blueprint for treatment.

“SmileFy AVA is a game-changer,” said Ralph Georg, CEO and founder of SmileFy.“You're not just showing patients a possibility - you're showing exactly what you've designed and can deliver with clinical accuracy. It builds trust instantly and turns interest into commitment.”

Automated Full-Arch Bridge Design Workflow

SmileFy 4.6 also introduces a fully guided workflow for full-arch bridge restorations, covering all stages of treatment. From smile preview to a facially driven, 3D-print-ready transitional bridge, clinicians can now complete complex treatment plans in just minutes-with consistent precision and natural-looking results.

“Traditional workflows often ignore the face, leading to artificial-looking smiles,” added Georg.“With SmileFy 4.6, facially guided smile design becomes the standard-delivering esthetic outcomes with precision.

Now Available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

SmileFy 4.6 is now available on the Apple App Store and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The platform integrates seamlessly with major intraoral scanners and 3D printers, supporting AI-powered workflows from single-unit restorations to full-arch rehabilitations.

About SmileFy

SmileFy is an AI-powered smile design platform that empowers dental professionals to plan, visualize, and communicate esthetic treatments with unprecedented speed and accuracy. From 2D simulations and 3D print-ready mock-ups to full-arch restorations and animated patient previews, SmileFy delivers an emotionally engaging, fully guided digital workflow for modern restorative and esthetic dentistry.

