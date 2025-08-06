Rx-360'S New SCAR Guide Streamlines Supplier Corrective Actions

Download the SCAR Guide + Blank Form for Free at Rx-360

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360 has released a new guide called "SCAR - Supplier Corrective Action Report Programs: A Practical Guide." This guide helps professionals manage improvements they need from suppliers and vendors. These improvements are based on regulations and the company's own quality standards. You can download the guide, which includes a template SCAR form, for free at rx-360 .

As a global nonprofit member consortium, Rx-360 unites pharma pros in securing the supply chain through various activities, such as collaborative resource development. SCAR is a product of the Supplier Quality Working Group, co-chaired by Karla Longo Gouveia, Associate Director of Global Supplier Quality Management at Merck and Co., Inc.

"Our group identified a need for guidance on SCAR management. It's our aim to protect patient safety by harnessing our collective expertise and making it available for anyone to incorporate into their quality programs. Our focus is on pharmaceuticals, but this publication has broader applications in supply chain management," Longo Gouveia said.

"SCAR directly addresses the need for standardized guidance in supplier corrective action report management. We will go further to address that need by developing and releasing a digitally fillable SCAR form by the end of 2025," Katie Battista, Senior Director of Marketing and Membership at Rx-360, stated.

Participants in Rx-360 working groups are employees of the 130-plus Rx-360 member companies who are dedicated, influential pharmaceutical industry subject matter experts from all over the world. They produce resources that elevate quality standards, standardize operations, provide insider insights, and generate awareness on critical topics and events. Other working group titles include Supply Chain Security, Audit Operations, Latin America, and Security Logistics.

In addition to hosting working groups, Rx-360 offers the trademarked Joint Audit Program. The program facilitates quality audit partnerships between entities who have a shared interest in a supplier and makes report packages of previously completed audits available for purchase to reduce redundancy and lag time while protecting patient safety.

Learn more at rx-360 .

Media Contact:

Katie Battista

[email protected]

SOURCE Rx-360

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED