Australian Government Department Of Home Affairs Approves Prometric's CELPIP Test

BALTIMORE, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometric , a global leader in credentialing and skills development, today announced that the CELPIP Test, a comprehensive English language proficiency assessment, is now officially accepted by the Government of Australia for visa purposes. The Department of Home Affairs has added CELPIP to its list of approved English language proficiency tests, providing international students and job seekers with a trusted, research-based option to demonstrate their English skills as part of the application process.

Originally developed by language experts at the University of British Columbia, CELPIP is used for immigration, citizenship, and professional certification in Canada and beyond. The test assesses four key language skills: listening, reading, writing, and speaking. It takes under three hours to complete and is administered in one sitting, providing a streamlined experience for candidates. A wide range of official preparation materials and practice tests are also available online to help test takers feel confident and ready.

With CELPIP now accepted for Australian visa purposes, Prometric is furthering its mission to build the workforce of tomorrow by expanding global access to reliable, equitable assessments that help individuals unlock new career and life opportunities. The test is already available in over 30 markets, including key locations in Australia, China, India, and the Philippines, offering candidates convenient access to a reliable, high-quality testing experience. To meet growing demand, Prometric is expanding its test center footprint across Australia and Asia to ensure every test taker has access to the CELPIP Test.

"This milestone reflects our dedication to providing research-based, accessible assessments and expanding the reach of CELPIP as a global standard for English language proficiency," said Stuart Udell, CEO of Prometric.“As more countries recognize CELPIP, we're proud to provide test takers worldwide with high-quality, secure solutions that help them take the next step in their personal and professional journeys.”

Recognized for its reliability and relevance, CELPIP enables individuals to demonstrate English language proficiency for visas, immigration, study, work, and professional advancement worldwide.

