Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH OF 26.1% AND 6.7%, RESPECTIVELY

SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF 20MW BLUE MOUNTAIN GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT ACQUISITION

SECURED $300 MILLION IN FUNDING TO SUPPORT FUTURE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY REITERATES ITS FULL YEAR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RENO, Nev., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (the“Company” or“Ormat”), a leading renewable energy company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change (%) H1 2025 H1 2024 Change (%) GAAP Measures Revenues ($ millions) Electricity 159.9 166.2 (3.8)% 340.2 357.5 (4,8 )% Product 59.6 37.8 57.6% 91.4 62.7 45.8 % Energy Storage 14.5 8.9 62.7% 32.2 17.0 89.8 % Total Revenues 234.0 213.0 9.9 % 463.8 437.1 6.1 % Gross Profit 56.9 61.4 (7.3)% 129.8 140.2 (7.4)% Gross margin (%) Electricity 24.2% 33.5% 29.1% 36.4% Product 27.7% 13.7% 25.8% 14.1% Energy Storage 11.9% 5.7% 22.2% 6.6% Gross margin (%) 24.3% 28.8% 28.0% 32.1% Operating income ($ millions)

35.3 35.1 0.5% 86.2 87.7 (1.7)% Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 28.0 22.2 26.1% 68.4 60.8 12.5% Diluted EPS ($) 0.46 0.37 24.3% 1.12 1.00 12.0% Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 29.1 24.3 19.8% 70.6 63.9 10.5% Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.48 0.40 20.0% 1.16 1.05 10.5% Adjusted EBITDA1($ millions) 134.6 126.1 6.7% 284.9 267.3 6.5%





“Ormat reported record second quarter Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results, with an increase of 9.9% in revenue, a 26.1% rise in net income, and a 6.7% improvement in adjusted EBITDA” said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies.“This performance was driven by the continued recovery of our Product segment revenue and margin as well as improved performance in our Energy Storage segment, which continues to benefit from new projects that reached commercial operation in 2024 and higher merchant prices, specifically in the PJM market. Planned well field work at our Puna Power plant, along with planned third-party curtailments in the U.S., negatively impacted our Electricity segment's revenue and EBITDA by approximately $13 million and $12 million, respectively. We anticipate that these curtailments will lessen during the second half of 2025.”

“Over the past few months, we completed the acquisition of the 20MW Blue Mountain geothermal power plant and released for construction 50 MW of new projects, including 28 MW of geothermal and 22 MW of solar projects mainly at our Heber complex, while continuing to advance our geothermal development pipeline and benefiting from accelerated permit approvals due to recent federal permitting reforms. Since the end of the first quarter, we secured $300 million of funding for future project development, with $139 million related to tax equity proceeds at our geothermal and storage assets, and the remaining $161 million related to project finance at attractive rates. We expect to receive most of the cash proceeds in the second half of the year.

Blachar continued,“This is an exciting time for Ormat, and we foresee strong growth for our geothermal and storage business in 2025 and beyond, driven by favorable regulatory developments, increased exploration activity, rising demand for baseload renewable energy, and higher PPA pricing. Recent policy support for both geothermal and energy storage, coupled with the accelerating demand for carbon-free baseload power driven in part by the energy needs of AI data centers, highlight our critical role in the energy transition. This momentum bolsters our confidence in achieving our long-term targets. As we look ahead, we remain committed to delivering reliable, sustainable energy solutions while working to leverage our expertise to drive meaningful growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders for the second quarter was $28.0 million, an increase of 26.1% compared to last year. Diluted EPS for the second quarter was $0.46, an increase of 24.3%, compared to the prior year period. This increase is mainly driven by better performance of our Product and Energy Storage segments and tax benefits related to the storage facilities that are expected to commence commercial operation during 2025.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS for the second quarter increased 19.8% and 20.0%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $134.6 million, an increase of 6.7% compared to 2024. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven from the Product segment with higher revenue and better margins, from the Energy Storage segment, due to the contribution of new assets, higher merchant pricing, and a legal settlement with a battery supplier, and from better performance of the Dixie Valley and Beowawe power plants. The increase was offset by energy curtailments in the U.S., a planned outage at the Stillwater plant, and well-field maintenance work at the Puna power plant. In early July, we completed the Puna planned well-field maintenance work and the power plant resumed normal operation, while we continue to monitor the plant performance.

Electricity segment revenues decreased by 3.8% during the second quarter, compared to last year. The year-over-year decrease in the second quarter's revenue was driven by the previously disclosed well-field work at our Puna facility and energy curtailments, mainly at our McGinness Hills and Tungsten complexes, and the outage at our Stillwater plant related to a planned upgrade.

Product segment revenues increased by 57.6% in the second quarter 2025, driven largely by the timing of revenue recognition from manufacturing and construction progress. Gross margin increased from 13.7% in the second quarter of 2024 to 27.7% in 2025, reflecting better margin contracts and growth in revenue.

Product segment backlog stands at approximately $263.0 million as of August 6th, 2025. Energy Storage segment revenues increased 62.7% in the second quarter compared to 2024. The improvement was driven by the contribution of the new assets that came online last year and strong merchant pricing in the PJM market.



BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS :



Secured $300 million in funding from tax equity partnerships and project finance loans to support future development:



At the end of July, we signed a project finance loan agreement with a consortium of French lenders for our new Bouillante power plant in Guadeloupe, under which we will borrow up to $111 million aggregate principal. The loan is in euro and carries an average interest rate of 4.65%. We expect to receive the full amount in installments by the time the project is completed in 2026.



We also signed project finance loan agreements with the Caribbean Development Bank and Caricom Development Fund to support the 10MW geothermal Project in Dominica. Under these agreements, we will borrow up to $49.8 million aggregate principal at an interest rate of 2.4%, with payments expected by the end of 2025.



In July we entered into a tax partnership agreement with a private investor, through which we received $77 million for the Heber 1 & 2 Geothermal power plants tax benefits, with an additional $25.6 million expected over the next eight years.

We also signed a $62 million Hybrid Tax Equity partnership with Morgan Stanley Renewables, Inc and expect to receive the full proceeds by the end of 2025. This transaction supports the Lower Rio 60MW/120MWh storage facility and the Arrowleaf 35MW/140MWh storage and 42MW solar projects, all of which are expected to achieve COD by the end of 2025.

Completed the acquisition of the 20MW Blue Mountain geothermal power plant in June, which allows for the potential to unlock additional value through expected PPA renewal and asset upgrades.

Released for construction 25 MW of geothermal capacity and an additional 22 MW of Solar PV capacity to our Heber Complex, in California and a 3.5 MW addition to the Blue Mountain power plant in Nevada.

The signed OBBB helped to create a longer PTC and ITC runway for both our geothermal and energy storage projects and enables Ormat to receive 100% of tax credits for projects starting construction by December 31, 2033. Announced the appointments of Aron Willis as Executive Vice President of the Electricity Segment and Daniel Moelk as Senior Vice President of Resources, Drilling & EGS, which we expect to help drive the next phase of growth and development for Ormat's industry-leading geothermal operations.



202 5 GUIDANCE



Total revenues of between $935 million and $975 million.

Electricity segment revenues between $710 million and $725 million.

Product segment revenues of between $172 million and $187 million.

Energy Storage revenues of between $53 million and $63 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $563 million and $593 million. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest is approximately $21 million.

The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three months ended June 30, 2025. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On August 6, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company's dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on September 3, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2025. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next two quarters.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium-, and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,400 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company's activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat's current total generating portfolio is 1,558MW with a 1,268MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 290MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT'S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, legal, market, industry and geopolitical developments and incentives, demand for renewable energy, and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words“may”,“will”,“could”,“should”,“expects”,“plans”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimates”,“predicts”,“projects”,“potential”, or“contemplate” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties and other risks described under "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat's most recent annual report, and in subsequent filings.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three and Six-Month periods Ended June 30, 2025, and 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity 159,912 166,226 340,153 357,479 Product 59,612 37,829 91,381 62,661 Energy storage 14,494 8,908 32,246 16,989 Total revenues 234,018 212,963 463,780 437,129 Cost of revenues: Electricity 121,236 110,515 241,069 227,245 Product 43,118 32,662 67,802 53,816 Energy storage 12,769 8,400 25,087 15,872 Total cost of revenues 177,123 151,577 333,958 296,933 Gross profit 56,895 61,386 129,822 140,196 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 1,439 1,730 3,981 3,294 Selling and marketing expenses 4,370 4,167 8,542 9,293 General and administrative expenses 19,786 18,026 37,695 37,563 Other operating income (4,269) - (7,394) - Impairment of long-lived assets - 957 - 957 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities 251 1,379 767 1,379 Operating income 35,318 35,127 86,231 87,710 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,929 2,604 3,242 4,443 Interest expense, net (36,682) (33,716) (71,155) (64,684) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) 5,068 (332) 7,128 (1,914) Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 16,251 15,798 33,822 33,274 Other non-operating income, net 76 74 298 100 Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings of investees 21,960 19,555 59,566 58,929 Income tax (provision) benefit 5,466 3,178 9,261 3,325 Equity in earnings of investees, net 773 1,232 406 2,061 Net income 28,199 23,965 69,233 64,315 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (153) (1.722) (825) (3,485) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 28,046 22,243 68,408 60,830 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic: 0.46 0.37 1.13 1.01 Diluted: 0.46 0.37 1.12 1.00 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 60,689 60,451 60,624 60,419 Diluted 61,019 60,755 60,973 60,655









ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

For the Periods Ended June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 88,492 94,395 Restricted cash and cash equivalents (primarily related to VIEs) 117,572 111,377 Receivables: Trade less allowance for credit losses of $275 and $224, respectively (primarily related to VIEs) 154,277 164,050 Other 39,227 50,792 Inventories 44,907 38,092 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 12,926 29,243 Prepaid expenses and other 51,508 59,173 Total current assets 508,909 547,122 Investment in an unconsolidated companies 160,178 144,585 Deposits and other 102,483 75,383 Deferred income taxes 176,897 153,936 Property, plant and equipment, net ($3,308,167 and $3,271,248 related to VIEs, respectively) 3,544,564 3,501,886 Construction-in-process ($526,053 and $251,442 related to VIEs, respectively) 1,024,241 755,589 Operating leases right of use ($14,789 and $13,989 related to VIEs, respectively) 35,240 32,114 Finance leases right of use (none related to VIEs) 3,648 2,841 Intangible assets, net 289,061 301,745 Goodwill 170,391 151,023 Total assets 6,015,612 5,666,224 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 212,617 234,334 Short term revolving credit lines with banks (full recourse) 96,500 - Commercial paper (Less deferred financing costs of $20 and $23, respectively)

99,980 99,977 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 37,693 23,091 Current portion of long-term debt: Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs): 70,570 70,262 Full recourse 201,251 161,313 Financing liability 5,905 4,093 Operating lease liabilities 4,464 3,633 Finance lease liabilities 1,696 1,375 Total current liabilities 730,676 598,078 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs and less deferred financing costs of $7,833 and $8,849, respectively)

542,437 578,204 Full recourse: Full recourse (less deferred financing costs of $4,665 and $4,671, respectively)

997,139 822,828 Convertible Note-LT (less deferred financing costs of $5,456 and $6,820, respectively)

470,981 469,617 Financing liability 213,810 216,476 Operating lease liabilities 25,285 22,523 Finance lease liabilities 2,042 1,529 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 136,778 152,292 Deferred income taxes 72,544 68,616 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 7,583 6,272 Liabilities for severance pay 11,984 10,488 Asset retirement obligation 137,266 129,651 Other long-term liabilities 37,314 29,270 Total liabilities 3,385,839 3,105,844 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 10,985 9,448 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 60,723,470 and 60,500,580 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 61 61 Additional paid-in capital 1,644,777 1,635,245 Treasury stock, at cost (258,667 shares held as of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively) (17,964) -17,964 Retained earnings 868,371 814,518 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,297) (6,731) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 2,492,948 2,425,129 Noncontrolling interest 125,840 125,803 Total equity 2,618,788 2,550,932 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 6,015,612 5,666,224









ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three- and Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2025, and 2024

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives not designated as hedging instruments; (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs; (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities; (v) cost related to a settlement agreement; (vi) non-cash impairment charges; (vii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities; and (viii) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor's ability to evaluate our financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Net income 28,199 23,965 69,233 64,315 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs) 34,753 31,112 67,913 60,241 Income tax provision (benefit) (5,466) (3,178) (9,261) (3,325) Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated companies: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla and Ijen 3,856 3,418 7,277 6,770 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 70,676 62,683 139,832 124,359 EBITDA 132,018 118,000 274,994 252,360 Mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivative (3,343) 466 (2,404) 1,279 Stock-based compensation 4,621 5,077 9,533 9,845 Allowance for bad debts 25 221 51 221 Impairment of long-lived assets - 957 - 957 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 1,009 - 1,009 1,299 Settlement agreement - - 900 - Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities 251 1,379 767 1,379 Adjusted EBITDA 134,581 126,100 284,850 267,341









ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS

For the Three and Six-month Periods Ended June 30, 2025, and 2024

Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following tables reconciles Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in millions, except for EPS) GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 28.0 22.2 68.4 60.8 Impairment of long-lived assets - 0.8 - 0.8 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities 0.2 1.1 0.6 1.1 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 0.8 - 0.8 1.0 Allowance for bad debts 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.2 Settlement agreement - - 0.7 - Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders $29.1 $ 24. 3 $ 70. 6 $ 63. 9 GAAP diluted EPS 0.46 0.37 1.12 1.00 Impairment of long-lived assets - 0.01 - 0.01 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities 0.00 0.02 0.01 0.02 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 0.02 - 0.02 0.02 Allowance for bad debts 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Settlement agreement - - 0.01 - Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0. 4 8 $ 0.40 $ 1.16 $ 1.05





