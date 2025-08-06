New Toll Brothers Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Newtown, Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Bucks County-area community, Lyondale Meadows , is coming soon to Newtown, Pennsylvania. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will feature just 45 homes on spacious home sites with an array of modern single-family designs. Construction is underway at 4 Augusta Drive in Newtown, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in the fall of 2025.

Lyondale Meadows will offer expansive open-concept floor plans ranging from 3,520 to over 5,000 square feet of living space with side-entry garages. Homes will feature 4 to 5 bedrooms including first-floor bedroom options, 3.5 to 6.5 baths, and 2- to 4-car garages. Homes are anticipated to be priced from $1.6 million.









“Our new Lyondale Meadows community pairs elegance with comfort, offering home shoppers the rare opportunity to build a luxurious new construction Toll Brothers estate home, personalized to their needs, within the well-established and highly desirable Newtown area,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania.

Located less than 10 minutes from boutique shops and fantastic dining options in the heart of Newtown, residents will enjoy proximity to premier shopping, dining, and recreational destinations. The community will be surrounded by 90 acres of picturesque open space and walking trails while being just minutes from every convenience. Children living in the community may attend the top-ranked schools in the esteemed Council Rock School District.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Lyondale Meadows, call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA .

