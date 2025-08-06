Free Library Foundation Unveils Star-Studded Fall 2025 Author Events Lineup

New Season Features Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Bestselling Novelist Ken Follett, Political Leaders, and Literary Powerhouses.

- Daniel Blank, Free Library FoundationPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation today announced its highly anticipated Fall 2025 Author Events series lineup, featuring an extraordinary roster of voices that spans literature, politics, history, and social justice. The season kicks off September 3rd with acclaimed novelist Miriam Toews and runs through November 12th, bringing 24 celebrated authors (so far) to the Author Events stage.The complete Fall 2025 schedule is at events/ and all events take place at Parkway Central Library (1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia) unless otherwise noted."This fall season represents everything the Author Events Series stands for,” said Daniel Blank, Managing Director of Public Programs for the Free Library Foundation.“We're bringing meaningful, timely voices directly to Philadelphia audiences. From a sitting Supreme Court Justice to Pulitzer Prize winners, from local leaders to international bestsellers, this lineup has something to offer for every curious mind."Season Highlights Include:- Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor brings her inspiring new children's book Just Shine! to Philadelphia on September 16th, offering a rare opportunity to hear from the nation's first Latina Supreme Court Justice.- Bestselling novelist Ken Follett returns to Philadelphia September 22nd with Circle of Days, his ambitious new novel exploring the mystery of Stonehenge and the dawn of civilization.- Congressional leader Jim Clyburn shares The First Eight: A Personal History of the Pioneering Black Congressmen Who Shaped a Nation on November 12th, offering unprecedented insights from the Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient.- Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre presents her provocative new book Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines on October 22nd.The season also features powerhouse conversations with- Miriam Toews (A Truce That Is Not Peace) in conversation with New Yorker critic Katy Waldman- Steven Pinker (When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows...) with decision-making expert Annie Duke- Harvard historian Jill Lepore (We the People: A History of the U.S. Constitution) with legal scholar Kate Shaw- Award-winning novelist Bryan Washington (Palaver)- Local entrepreneur Muhammad Abdul-Hadi (We the Pizza: Slangin' Pies and Savin' Lives)Philadelphia Voices Take Center StageThe series also celebrates Philadelphia's rich cultural landscape with several local connections, including former City Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown discussing her memoir Walking a Tightrope Backwards in High Heels in conversation with 6ABC's Tamala Edwards, and North Philadelphia's own Muhammad Abdul-Hadi, whose Down North Pizza has become a national model for second-chance employment.Affordable AccessBuilding on the spring season's $5 universal pricing pilot program, most events remain just $5, ensuring that one of the region's premier literary series stays accessible to all Philadelphians. Some events are completely free, while others include book bundles."We've seen a very positive response to our affordable pricing," Blank noted. "This fall, we're proud to be able to offer several free events alongside our $5 tickets, making these powerful conversations available to the broadest possible audience."Series Gains MomentumThe Author Events spring 2025 season saw remarkable success, with 33% of events selling out and average attendance exceeding 190 people per event. The fall season looks to continue that trend, and welcomes back The Philadelphia Citizen as its media partner.Media Information:Press credentials are available for all events. Contact me to discuss interview opportunities with authors, series leadership, and moderators.Media inquiries, interview requests, or press credentials, contact Barry O'Sullivan at 610-246-1531 or ....About the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation:The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation supports the Free Library of Philadelphia by providing resources and funding to enhance the library's offerings and services. Through community engagement, donor support, and innovative initiatives, the Foundation works to create a vibrant, inclusive community dedicated to lifelong learning and cultural enrichment. The Author Events Series remains one of the region's leading literacy and civic dialogue programs, bringing celebrated voices from the humanities and sciences to Philadelphia audiences.Author photos, and images from previous seasons, and additional background materials are available upon request.

