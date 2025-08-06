403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amy Jo Meyer Succeeds Torod Neptune As Medtronic's CCO
(MENAFN- PRovoke) MINNEAPOLIS - Medtronic has named Amy Jo Meyer chief communications officer, following Torod Neptune's decision to step down after nearly five years leading the company's global communications and corporate marketing function.
Meyer, who has been with Medtronic for eight years, most recently served as VP of corporate communications. She announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post, calling it an“honor” and emphasizing the role of communications in building trust and connecting people to the company's mission to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life.
“I'm proud to lead an incredible global team that brings passion, creativity, and deep purpose to everything we do,” Meyer wrote, while also thanking Neptune for his leadership and support.
Neptune will join the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall as a tenure-track assistant professor at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media. In addition to teaching, he plans to continue advising corporate leaders on navigating societal change.
During his time at Medtronic, Neptune oversaw changes to how the company approached communications and marketing, including efforts to expand its global capabilities and integrate data and AI tools into its work. He also supported initiatives focused on stakeholder engagement and Medtronic's philanthropic efforts through the Medtronic Foundation and Medtronic Labs.
“Leaving a global industry-leading 100,000-strong organization like Medtronic is never easy,” Neptune wrote“But I do so with deep gratitude for the teammates and colleagues who made this journey so rewarding.”
Meyer, who has been with Medtronic for eight years, most recently served as VP of corporate communications. She announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post, calling it an“honor” and emphasizing the role of communications in building trust and connecting people to the company's mission to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life.
“I'm proud to lead an incredible global team that brings passion, creativity, and deep purpose to everything we do,” Meyer wrote, while also thanking Neptune for his leadership and support.
Neptune will join the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall as a tenure-track assistant professor at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media. In addition to teaching, he plans to continue advising corporate leaders on navigating societal change.
During his time at Medtronic, Neptune oversaw changes to how the company approached communications and marketing, including efforts to expand its global capabilities and integrate data and AI tools into its work. He also supported initiatives focused on stakeholder engagement and Medtronic's philanthropic efforts through the Medtronic Foundation and Medtronic Labs.
“Leaving a global industry-leading 100,000-strong organization like Medtronic is never easy,” Neptune wrote“But I do so with deep gratitude for the teammates and colleagues who made this journey so rewarding.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment