Mattel Promotes Niki Kazakos To VP Of Global Corporate Comms


2025-08-06 03:15:29
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LOS ANGELES - Mattel has promoted Niki Kazakos to VP of global corporate communications.

According to Variety , which first reported the news, Kazakos will lead Mattel's corporate, content, and franchise business comms. She also will lead comms strategy for Mattel Studios' entertainment content as well as affiliated offshoots like games, music and brand partnerships.

Kazakos has been with the toy giant since 2021, when she joined the company as a senior director. She previously held comms roles at entertainment and media companies including Netflix, RadicalMedia, NBCUniversal and Discovery.

“It's an exciting time to be at Mattel, and a privilege to help shape the future of the Mattel story alongside such passionate and talented colleagues. From iconic brands to powerful storytelling, the work we get to do here continues to inspire me,” Kazakos wrote in a LinkedIn post .“Grateful to my team, mentors, and leaders - especially (Mattel CCO) Catherine Frymark - for her support and partnership. Excited for what's ahead.”

