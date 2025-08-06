Pakistan Extends Repatriation Deadline For Afghan Residents

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The federal government of Pakistan has extended the deadline for Afghan nationals holding Proof of Registration (POR) cards to return to their home country by 26 days, giving them until September 1, 2025, to leave Pakistan.

The extension comes after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department clarified on August 2 that all Afghan citizens without passports or visas, whose stay exceeded June 30, would be considered illegal residents under Pakistani law.

Authorities emphasized that while the deadline has been extended, all POR card holders and undocumented Afghan residents must return to Afghanistan.

The government has assured that returnees will not face mistreatment and that arrangements for food, shelter, and healthcare have been made.

The move is part of Pakistan's ongoing efforts to address the issue of illegal foreign residents while ensuring that legally documented Afghan nationals can continue to reside in the country lawfully.

The repatriation process began in November 2023 under Pakistan's“Return of Illegal Foreign Nationals” plan. Since then, Afghan citizens without documents, as well as ACC cardholders, have been sent back to Afghanistan.

Currently, only Afghan nationals holding POR cards are recognised as legally residing in Pakistan.