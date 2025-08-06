Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistan Extends Repatriation Deadline For Afghan Residents

Pakistan Extends Repatriation Deadline For Afghan Residents


2025-08-06 03:10:58
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

The federal government of Pakistan has extended the deadline for Afghan nationals holding Proof of Registration (POR) cards to return to their home country by 26 days, giving them until September 1, 2025, to leave Pakistan.

The extension comes after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department clarified on August 2 that all Afghan citizens without passports or visas, whose stay exceeded June 30, would be considered illegal residents under Pakistani law.

Authorities emphasized that while the deadline has been extended, all POR card holders and undocumented Afghan residents must return to Afghanistan.

Also Read: Convoy of South Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Comes Under Fire; Two Officials Injured

The government has assured that returnees will not face mistreatment and that arrangements for food, shelter, and healthcare have been made.

The move is part of Pakistan's ongoing efforts to address the issue of illegal foreign residents while ensuring that legally documented Afghan nationals can continue to reside in the country lawfully.

The repatriation process began in November 2023 under Pakistan's“Return of Illegal Foreign Nationals” plan. Since then, Afghan citizens without documents, as well as ACC cardholders, have been sent back to Afghanistan.

Currently, only Afghan nationals holding POR cards are recognised as legally residing in Pakistan.

MENAFN06082025000189011041ID1109894807

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search