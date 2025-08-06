UAE President To Meet Putin On Official Visit To Russia On Thursday

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin an official visit to the Russia on Thursday, August 7. He will be meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin during the visit.

The two leaders will discuss various aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, investment, energy, and other areas that serve joint development, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest.

The Ruler of Abu Dhabi met Putin in October last year when he had visited Moscow. The two leaders inaugurated the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Education Centre at Primakov School in Moscow.

Last month, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met Putin on the sidelines of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting today in Minsk, Belarus.

The meeting between the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and President Putin explored the deep-rooted friendship and strong strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Russian Federation.