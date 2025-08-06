UAE: Temporary Road Closure Announced In Sharjah For Over Two Weeks

Temporary road closures have been announced in Sharjah from Thursday, August 7, to Sunday, August 24.

According to Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority, this comes as a part of the second phase of infrastructure development works in the area.

The affected area spans from from Al Corniche Street to Al Intifada Street – Majaz 3, as seen in the map below.

The authority has urged drivers to use alternative routes and follow the traffic rules for safety.

Earlier, in July, it was announced that as part of the Etihad Rail Project some major streets would be closed for two months. The roads connecting Mleiha Road and Sharjah Ring Road, near University Bridge were closed for the project.