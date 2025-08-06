Galadari Brothers CSR: Toy Making Initiative Brings Joy To Refugee Children

Galadari Brothers recently brought employees together for a meaningful CSR initiative focused on creativity, compassion, and community. Employees from across the group's divisions gathered to create soft toy penguins, lovingly crafting each one for refugee children in need.

The session was lively and full of positive energy, as employees connected over a shared purpose. Some attendees also brought their children along, adding an extra layer of warmth and joy to the session as little hands eagerly joined in the creative process.

Galadari Brothers' initiative echoes the UAE's broader vision of building a compassionate, inclusive society. Programmes such as the“UAE Compassion” campaign and“From UAE to Gaza” humanitarian drives have shown the country's unwavering commitment to giving. At a grassroots level, corporate efforts like Galadari Brothers' toy-making session carry this spirit forward.

Among the volunteers was Monica Clayton Fernandes from the Motors Division, who summed up the experience beautifully:“The session took me back to school. I had such a wonderful time letting go of every work-related stress, just thinking about the child who would receive the toy I was making, and what it might mean to them.”

The toy-making session was part of Galadari Brothers' broader CSR initiatives aimed at fostering empathy and community support. Alongside the initiative, the leading conglomerate also concluded a successful toys and clothes donation drive across its diverse businesses, conducted in collaboration with Beit Al Khair Society. The initiative saw enthusiastic participation from employees, who came together to donate items that will now find new homes with families in need. Together, these efforts highlight the group's ongoing commitment to making a positive social impact while continuing to drive business success.