Dubai: Smart Nol Card Top-Ups See 20% Rise As Less Commuters Rely On Ticket Machines
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a 20 per cent increase in nol card top-up transactions through digital channels during the first half of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.
This reflects ongoing efforts to advance digital transformation in public transport services and enhance customer satisfaction.
The authority explained that the improvements included the provision of digital machines for ticket sales and top-ups, public awareness initiatives encouraging the use of digital channels such as the website and mobile payment applications, in addition to raising the minimum top-up amount for nol cards through machines and ticket sales offices.
Statistics showed a 28 per cent decrease in the total number of top-up transactions via ticket vending machines, while digital transactions via these machines increased by 20 per cent.
Meanwhile, cash transactions at ticket sales offices declined by 37 per cent, and digital transactions by six per cent, resulting in an overall 26 per cent drop in transactions at ticket offices.
The RTA affirmed that this shift contributed to shorter queues and lower operating costs related to cash handling, along with an 80 per cent decrease in vending machine malfunctions due to fewer cash-based transactions.
