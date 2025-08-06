'Waited For Hours': Some Filipino Workers Frustrated After Thousands Throng Dubai Event

What was meant to be a streamlined public service event for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE turned into a source of frustration for many attendees, after the OFW Serbisyo Caravan held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Sunday, August 3, drew unexpected crowds and criticism for "poor organisation".

Organised by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the event was scheduled to run from 8am to 6pm, aiming to bring together key government agencies under one roof to assist Filipinos with various services, such as legal aid, financial support, and welfare counselling. But the experience for many turned out to be far from smooth.

Several OFWs described the event as“disorganised and overwhelming”, citing long queues, a lack of direction, and overcrowded conditions. One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, recounted his experience to Khaleej Times.

“My friend and I arrived at the venue at 8.30am, thinking we were early enough to beat the crowds, but the line was already snaking around the building,” the 28-year-old shared.“There was no one guiding us, no signs, no system. We just followed the crowd and hoped we were going the right way.”

The Ajman resident said he ended up walking aimlessly through the hot halls with no clear directions.“I ended up in a room packed with people. It was hot and overcrowded,” he said.“At one point, we were just standing in line in the hallway for three hours outside the hall."

He and his companion finally completed their transactions by 7pm, nearly 11 hours after they arrived.“We were thankful to be assisted eventually, and there were some seats and a food vendor inside.”

Some attendees also pointed out that all the services - ranging from registering for Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to contract verification - were clustered into one space, which led to further confusion.“There were no clear signs and no separation of services. People didn't know where to go or which line to join,” Dubai-based expat Maria T. said.

H.T., another OFW, noted that although she scanned a QR code to receive a digital queue number, there was "no system in place" to enforce the order. "People continued lining up wherever they wanted. When I finally got into the hall, it was more chaos inside."

According to her, even as they exited the venue at 7pm, long queues still remained.“Some had already given up and gone home. It wasn't what we expected.”

Not everyone, however, had a negative experience. K.A., another attendee, said the crowd outside appeared hectic but things improved inside.“The flow was actually very quick. I got my contract verified and managed to register with OWWA without any issues,” she said.

She shared that, while there were no clear directions at the start, she was able to avoid most of the chaos because she got there early and knew her way to Hall 8.

K.A. shared that she got to the World Trade Centre at 6am because she already anticipated the long lines. "There was no metro service yet, so there were fewer people,” she shared.“I queued from 6am to 10am. The crowd really started to build around 8am, and from then on, it got really crowded."

Unexpected turnout

John Rio A. Bautista, Labor Attaché of the Migrant Workers Office Dubai, acknowledged the negative feedback. According to him, the event saw an unexpectedly high turnout of nearly 6,000 individuals - far exceeding their initial estimate of 2,000.

The event was organised in partnership with the Filipino Social Club, which saw 200 members volunteer to assist with the event. When the turnout exceeded expectations, crowd control measures were implemented.

"DMW officials, Consul General Marford Angeles of PCG Dubai, and the President of the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) personally met with representatives from the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Community Development Authority (CDA), and Dubai Police to help manage order," he explained. "Ambassador Alfonso Ver also took the lead in speaking with attendees at the hall entrances and helping organise the queues to manage the flow of people. Announcements were made regularly during the programme to inform them of alternative solutions."

According to Bautista, in DMW's effort to make services accessible to more people, it did not make pre-registration mandatory on the assumption that turnout would mirror previous events, where only about half of those who registered actually showed up. However, this decision, combined with wide online promotion and social media traction, led to an unmanageable surge of walk-ins.

Need for improved planning

Despite the chaos, the DMW reported that all clients who opted to wait were eventually served - with the final transaction completed at 1.45am the following day: Monday, August 4. A total of 5,742 individuals were assisted, and over 11,383 transactions were recorded.

The agency acknowledged the need for improved planning moving forward, including implementing strict pre-registration, limiting daily capacity per service, and potentially expanding the event across multiple emirates or extending it over several days.

"Despite our good intentions to cater to as many clients as possible, it is crucial to set the limit by requiring pre-registration per individual agency's set limit," said Bautista. He noted that a proposal is already in place to hold the next Caravan in Abu Dhabi, with a longer duration to better accommodate demand.