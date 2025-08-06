403
Closure At Al Khuraitiyat Interchange
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a closure at Al Khuraitiyat Interchange for the exit leading to Al Ebb and Al Khuraitiyat for motorists coming from Doha from 2am to 10am on August 8.
The closure that will be implemented in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic has been announced in order to carry out maintenance works.
During the closure, road users heading toward Al Ebb Street or Al Rifaa Street are advised to use Izghawa Interchange, then turn left onto Qutaifan Street to reach their destinations as shown in the attached map. Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the temporary closure and has requested all to abide by the speed limit to ensure safety.
