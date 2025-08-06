403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Participates In UN High-Level Round Table On Lldcs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad on Wednesday participated in the High-Level Thematic Round Table 2, held as part of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), currently taking place in the city of Awaza, Turkmenistan.
The conference aims to review progress in implementing the Awaza Programme of Action (APoA) for LLDCs -- a roadmap to enhance the ability of landlocked developing countries to integrate into the global economy through infrastructure development, trade facilitation, investment stimulation, and the strengthening of institutional and digital capabilities.
Qatar's participation in the event reflects its commitment to supporting international efforts to promote sustainable development and reaffirms its dedication to assisting landlocked developing countries that face unique challenges due to their geographical location, particularly in the areas of transportation, logistics, and regional integration.
The conference aims to review progress in implementing the Awaza Programme of Action (APoA) for LLDCs -- a roadmap to enhance the ability of landlocked developing countries to integrate into the global economy through infrastructure development, trade facilitation, investment stimulation, and the strengthening of institutional and digital capabilities.
Qatar's participation in the event reflects its commitment to supporting international efforts to promote sustainable development and reaffirms its dedication to assisting landlocked developing countries that face unique challenges due to their geographical location, particularly in the areas of transportation, logistics, and regional integration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment