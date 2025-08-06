Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For International Cooperation Participates In UN High-Level Round Table On Lldcs

2025-08-06 02:02:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad on Wednesday participated in the High-Level Thematic Round Table 2, held as part of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), currently taking place in the city of Awaza, Turkmenistan.
The conference aims to review progress in implementing the Awaza Programme of Action (APoA) for LLDCs -- a roadmap to enhance the ability of landlocked developing countries to integrate into the global economy through infrastructure development, trade facilitation, investment stimulation, and the strengthening of institutional and digital capabilities.
Qatar's participation in the event reflects its commitment to supporting international efforts to promote sustainable development and reaffirms its dedication to assisting landlocked developing countries that face unique challenges due to their geographical location, particularly in the areas of transportation, logistics, and regional integration.

