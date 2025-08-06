403
PSEG Manager Of Energy Services Recognized As A 2025 ACEEE Champion Of Energy Efficiency In Industry In The Young Professional Category
(MENAFN- 3BL) Congratulations to Shahil P., manager of Energy Services, who has been recognized as a 2025 ACEEE Champion of Energy Efficiency in Industry in the Young Professional category.
With his exceptional leadership skills, Shahil provides tailored energy efficiency strategies to help business customers from small commercial operations to large-scale industrial plants reduce operational costs, lower their carbon footprints and enhance long-term energy resilience.
We're #PSEGProud to have employees like Shahil in our company.
Want to learn more about programs available to help your business save energy and money?
