Tohono O'odham Nursing Care Authority Names Medline Prime Vendor

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of the agreement, TONCA will source Medline's extensive portfolio of medical supplies, including its skin health products, programs, and clinical guidelines. The organization will also benefit from Medline's robust educational offerings and in-service support, delivered by a dedicated team of clinicians, skin health specialists, and product support specialists.

"As TONCA's Prime Vendor, our goal is to help healthcare run better within their organization to meet their operational, clinical and financial goals," said Shannon Morelock, divisional manager, Medline Post-Acute Care. "TONCA approaches care with a compassionate mindset, and we look forward to supporting their staff with initiatives that help empower them in their daily care."

Located in Sells, Arizona, an hour and 40 minutes outside Phoenix, TONCA is designed to empower elders to receive the care they need without leaving their Nation.

"Medline is a natural partner for the Tohono O'odham Nursing Care Authority," said Ross Wilkoff, administrator at Tohono O'odham Nursing Care Authority. "When we seek collaborators, we look for a learning mindset, quality assurance embedded in workflows, and unwavering integrity. We look forward to leaning on Medline to help with staff education and processes that will drive measurable quality outcomes. We couldn't be more confident in our path forward-and we're counting on Medline to empower our future."

About Medline

