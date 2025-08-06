Kenya To Leverage Sports To Boost Tourism Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

NAIROBI: Kenya said on Wednesday that it will harness the power of sports to boost the tourism sector, underscoring the country's commitment to diversifying the sector beyond wildlife and beach products.

Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife Rebecca Miano told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the East African nation will be promoted as a premier tourist destination by aligning the country's prowess in athletics, rugby, and other sports endeavors with tourism promotion efforts.

"We also have world-class sports facilities that appeal to international visitors," Miano said during the signing ceremony of a partnership between state-owned Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) and the Football Kenya Federation.

According to data from the tourism ministry, Kenya received 2.4 million foreign visitors in 2024, making it one of the main sources of foreign exchange alongside tea and horticulture.

June Chepkemei, chief executive officer of the KTB, noted that Kenya has already experienced an upsurge of international sports visitors as a result of co-hosting the 2024 CAF African Nations Championship together with Tanzania and Uganda, which kicked off on Aug. 2.

Chepkemei added that the football tournament offers Kenya an opportunity to showcase its tourist products to a continental audience.

