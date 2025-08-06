Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Penalizes 4 Massage Centers For Violating Public Morals, Consumer Law

2025-08-06 02:00:55
The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) on Wednesday issued violations against four health clubs (massage centers) for publishing advertisements that contravene public morals and fail to respect religious and cultural values and traditions in the country.

The action comes under Article (2) of Law No. (8) of 2008 concerning consumer protection.

The ministry confirmed that violation reports have been filed and referred to the relevant authorities for necessary legal action.

MoCI reiterated its commitment to continuing inspection campaigns and taking all necessary legal measures to protect consumer rights and maintain a safe and fair commercial environment.

