Mallplaza Strengthens Regional Leadership And Reports 40% Increase In EBITDA During The Second Quarter Of 2025

SANTIAGO, REGION METROPOLITANA, CHILE, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mallplaza ended the second quarter of 2025 reaffirming its position as the leading urban center operator in the Andean region. Consolidated revenues grew 32.9% year-over-year, totaling US$ 171 million, while EBITDA rose 39.7% to US$ 137 million, with a margin of 80%. Adjusted FFO increased 40.5%, exceeding US$ 106 million, and net income reached US$ 451 million, driven by the revaluation of investment properties. At the end of the period, the net financial debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 2.8x over the last 12 months, including the contribution from Peru.In operational terms, the company recorded 92.8 million visits, representing an increase of 26.9% compared to the same quarter of 2024, and maintained a high occupancy level, reaching 95.7%. Sales by commercial partners grew 24.2%, reflecting strong dynamism in activity within the centers.This performance responds to the execution of a clear strategy, improvements in the value proposition focused on transformation, portfolio expansion, and commercial partnerships."This quarter reflects the strength of our strategy and Mallplaza's ability to continue growing. We have reinforced our leadership in the Andean region with outstanding results and a high-performing portfolio, while driving selective investments that consolidate our long-term outlook in each market," said Fernando de Peña, CEO of Mallplaza.Business strategy milestonesDuring the second quarter, Peru consolidated its strategic role in Mallplaza's regional performance, contributing 26.3% to consolidated EBITDA growth. This result reflects the successful transformation of the portfolio toward a model centered on the customer experience. Sales grew 11.6% and EBITDA increased 18.2%. Additionally, 56 store contracts were renewed and agreements were signed with 71 brands, strengthening the value proposition and increasing profitability per square meter.In Colombia, the EBITDA margin reached 77.3%, representing an increase of 12.4 percentage points, driven by asset maturation, particularly at Mallplaza Cali, and significant improvements in operational efficiency.In Chile, operations maintained solid occupancy and growing commercial momentum, leveraged by strategic reconversions and a brand mix oriented toward experience. An example of this is the new Lifestyle sector at Mallplaza Vespucio, which added 21,600 m2 and top-tier brands such as GAP and Adidas Originals. After the expansion, visits to the urban center increased by nearly 23%, and it became one of the most relevant in the country with 190,000 m2.Expansion planMallplaza shared details of the progress in its selective growth plan , which includes expansions totalling 86,700 m2 in Chile and Peru during this stage. These initiatives are part of a broader plan that considers 225,000 m2. This rollout, which involves a total investment of US$ 314.6 million, will continue its development during the third quarter, with the goal of increasing profitability, adapting spaces to new consumption dynamics, and strengthening the competitiveness of each urban center.Among the most relevant projects are Mallplaza Trébol (26,100 m2 of additional GLA), Mallplaza Angamos (17,900 m2), Mallplaza Oeste (16,100 m2), Mallplaza Trujillo (7,500 m2), and Mallplaza Piura (7,200 m2), which will incorporate new high-value brands and improvements to the visitor experience, as well as boost profitability per square meter.As part of this strategy, the company launched a new business vertical in outlet format, with projects at Mallplaza Bío Bío (Chile) and Open Plaza Atocongo (Peru). Both centers are being reconverted to incorporate major recognized brands. At Bío Bío, the new commercial offering will include more than 50 stores and entertainment options such as Cinemark, Chuck E. Cheese, Happyland, Trampoline Park, and an ice rink, in addition to essential services such as Tottus supermarket and Homecenter. At Atocongo, the focus will be on boosting brands like Adidas, Reebok, Skechers, and Tommy Hilfiger, among others. This new line complements the urban center model and responds to market opportunities with more efficient and flexible operations.Thus, with a long-term vision, Mallplaza will continue to strengthen its urban center model through strategic investment decisions, the development of high-value partnerships, and the incorporation of solutions that enhance experience and profitability.

