Gold XAU/USD Remains Supported As Economic Concerns Resurface
By Daniela Sabin Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital
Gold prices remain elevated despite recent pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar and ongoing resilience in global equity markets. Although short-term technical indicators suggest potential for further downside, the broader macroeconomic backdrop continues to support the long-term bullish outlook for the metal. Recent gains in the U.S. dollar have coincided with a modest decline in gold, which has pulled back from recent highs. Technical support has been held long the 100-day moving average and the $3,300 level. The continued interest in the precious metal despite the strengthening of the US dollar in recent weeks speaks to the fact that there is a lack of appetite to be a seller in gold, even if sentiment improves and the dollar appreciation weighs on the asset. However, a break below $3,200 would raise the risk of a more substantial correction and signal a potential break in the broader uptrend. Dollar positioning remains a key short-term driver. Temporary dollar strength, often due to positioning and sentiment, may limit gold's immediate upside. However, such dynamics are typically transient and do not negate the longer-term trend. Gold XAU/USD daily chart Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Macroeconomic and structural tailwinds: Despite short-term volatility, gold continues to be supported by several key structural drivers:
-
Central bank demand remains strong, particularly from institutions seeking to diversify away from U.S. dollar reserves.
Diversification strategies amid global geopolitical risks are encouraging continued interest in precious metals.
Expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts have re-emerged following softer economic data, reducing the opportunity cost of holding gold.
