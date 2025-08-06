123Invent Inventor Develops Electric Dirt Sifter (HWT-3401)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient device for sifting dirt to remove rocks, glass, and garbage," said an inventor, from Cleveland, Ohio, "so I invented the ELECTRIC DIRT SIFTER. My design eliminates the need to manually sift through the dirt."

The invention provides an effective way to sift and remove rocks, glass, and garbage from dirt. In doing so, it ensures dirt is clean and free of debris. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to use. Additionally, it can be used to transport the dirt.

The ELECTRIC DIRT SIFTER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Lauren Harmon at 216-308-4288 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED