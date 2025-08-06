Metamask Partners With Sei To Simplify Cross-Chain Web3 Experience



MetaMask users now have seamless access to the Sei Ecosystem

Sei has become a leading EVM ecosystem with recent reporting highlighting ~$600M in TVL , 4.2 million daily transactions and 11 million Monthly Active Users MetaMask continues to prioritize cross-chain interoperability with now 11 chains integrated, enhancing user experience, and prompting user adoption across the Web3 ecosystem

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaMask , the world's leading self-custodial web3 wallet developed by Consensys , today announced a strategic integration with Sei , a fast-growing Layer-1 blockchain platform. This development brings native support for the Sei network into MetaMask, enabling MetaMask's users to seamlessly access Sei's ecosystem of decentralized applications (dapps) and Sei-native assets from within their wallet. By adding Sei to its list of supported networks, MetaMask expands its cross-chain interoperability and continues its push toward an inclusive, multi-chain user experience, with now 11 chains integrated.

MetaMask's community of millions of users worldwide will now find a dedicated Sei page in the MetaMask Portfolio , highlighting Sei-based dapps, tokens, games, and NFTs. Users can natively swap and bridge assets to the Sei network, or purchase Sei directly within their MetaMask Wallet. This integrated approach removes friction from cross-chain transactions, making the process of exploring new networks like Sei in a guard-railed experience protecting users from potential scams prevalent in web3. MetaMask's integration with Sei directly addresses a long-standing pain point in web3 by eliminating barriers to cross-chain interoperability and streamlining the user experience.

Recent blockchain data shows that Sei's on-chain activity has surged to over 4.2 million transactions per day, and its total value locked has grown to over $600M alongside 11 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs). This rapid growth, achieved less than a year after Sei's EVM launch, highlights the rising demand for Sei's high-performance, low-latency infrastructure. By integrating Sei, MetaMask is giving its users direct access to this emerging EVM ecosystem. For Sei, inclusion in MetaMask's roster of supported chains broadens its reach by tapping into the wallet's massive user base and establishing trust within the web3 community.

This integration is part of MetaMask's broader strategy to embrace a multi-chain web3 future. By continually onboarding new networks, MetaMask is evolving into a unified platform where users can manage all their crypto assets and activities in one place, regardless of chain.

"Expanding MetaMask to support emerging networks like Sei is about solving real problems for users," noted Gal Eldar, Global Product Lead at MetaMask. "Web3 is moving toward a multi-chain reality, and users shouldn't have to wrestle with different wallets or complex bridges to participate. By bringing Sei into MetaMask, we're delivering a smoother and safer experience that we believe will help bring the next wave of users into Web3."

"MetaMask's integration unlocks Sei's high-performance blockchain infrastructure for over 100 million users worldwide," said Justin Barlow, Executive Director at the Sei Development Foundation . "This partnership provides Sei's growing ecosystem with unprecedented reach while delivering a seamless onboarding experience that users already know and trust. It's a milestone that takes Sei one step further in building the best high-performance EVM ecosystem."

By integrating Sei, MetaMask reinforces its commitment to reducing complexity in web3. Seamless interoperability empowers users to navigate the broader web3 world without compromise, marking an important step toward a more connected and accessible decentralized ecosystem.

About MetaMask

MetaMask is the world's leading self-custody web3 platform developed by Consensys. MetaMask is the most beloved and trusted way a global user base relies on to mint and collect NFTs, join DAOs, play games and participate in DeFi protocols.

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading Ethereum software company, building the infrastructure, tools, and protocols that power the world's largest decentralized ecosystem. Founded in 2014 by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin , Consensys has played a foundational role in Ethereum's growth, from pioneering products like MetaMask and Infura to shaping protocol development and staking infrastructure. Today, Consensys continues to lead Ethereum's evolution through strategic R&D, and direct contributions to network upgrades like the Merge and Pectra. With a global product suite, and deep roots across the ecosystem, Consensys is uniquely positioned to accelerate Ethereum's role as the trust layer for a new global economy, one that is decentralized, programmable, and open to all. To learn more, visit consensys .

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Sei

Sei is an ultra-fast L1 blockchain , providing high performance rails for digital asset markets. Sei launched its mainnet in 2023, and has since processed billions of transactions across more than 45 million wallets . Sei's upcoming Giga update will serve as a groundbreaking new scaling approach for the Ethereum ecosystem. The team is backed by Multicoin, Jump, Coinbase Ventures, and many more.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Sei Development Foundation

